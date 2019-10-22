#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Singh brothers ran 7 shady firms as one entity to defraud Religare

Updated : October 22, 2019 09:55 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India in its communications pointed out that there were linkages between the entities which had availed loans under the Corporate Loan Book portfolio and there was cross-shareholding as well.
Modland, Platinum, Prius and ANR , entities controlled by Shivinder Mohan Singh (SMS) and Malvinder Mohan Singh (MMS), acted as a single economic entity.
Singh brothers ran 7 shady firms as one entity to defraud Religare
