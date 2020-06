Silver Lake Partners, a leader in technology investing, with over $43 billion in combined assets under management has upped its investment in Jio Platforms, the technology arm of Reliance Industries. The US-based private equity firm has announced an additional investment of Rs 4,546.80 crore, for a 0.93 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

In May, the company had announced a Rs 5,655.75 crore investment for a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms. To date, Silver Lake has now invested Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake.

Overall, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from top companies like Facebook, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and Silver Lake Partners.

Here are some key highlights:

3. Aggregate investment by Silver Lake is Rs 10,202.55 crore for 2.08% equity.

6. This investment is another strong endorsement of Jio's tech capabilities, disruptive business model and secular long-term growth potential