Mar 21, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Significant upward trend in content views on beauty, health food topics, says Quora-KPMG report

By Mangalam Maloo   Mar 21, 2023 11:45 PM IST
KPMG in association with Quora has recently released a report that provides valuable insights into the consumer space, based on user activity on Quora. The report sheds light on the changing consumer preferences and highlights some interesting trends in the beauty and skincare industry.

According to the report, there has been a significant increase in content views on beauty and skincare topics between FY20 and FY23. This upward trend indicates that consumers are becoming more interested in taking care of their skin and are actively seeking information on skincare products.
Among the various skincare topics, dermatology, hair loss, and baldness were the most widely viewed topics on Quora. Furthermore, the report shows that new-age brands saw over 14 percent of content views as compared to legacy brands at 6 percent on Quora. This highlights that consumers are more interested in trying out new and innovative brands, rather than sticking to traditional brands.
The report highlights that topics related to face makeup were the most popular on Quora, with 75 percent engagement. Additionally, the report reveals that 57 percent of Quora users are interested in healthy food and drinks. Among health foods, green tea, oatmeal, and cereals have the majority share. Cereals, in particular, have significant growth potential with a high number of user followers on Quora.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Gurmit Singh, General Manager of APAC & MEA at Quora said, "The trends in the report have lot to do with what happened during the pandemic. During the pandemic people doing a lot of searches on the virus and related things. A lot of related things were health-related. Therefore things like cereals, oat meal, green tea, spiked during the pandemic and those trends remain even now. Pre-pandemic media was more traditional in nature and now that digital has gone ahead of television and other traditional media, clients are more and more trying to reach out to the consumer where he is spending more time. So that is where health food and related things are getting a huge amount of uplift."
In the pet food segment, the report highlights that the demand for dog food hit an all-time high in July-August 2022 on Quora. Dog food constituted 81 .percent of the demand, while cat food accounted for 19 percent.
Also Read: Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables
Varun Sadana, founder of Supertails said the growth in the pet care space has continued post-COVID and is led by the pet food segment.
"The biggest question during COVID was, is the growth in the pet care segment going to stay? And what we have seen is that the growth is not stopping. The growth is happening across all segments, but it is largely in pet food. The largest growth has been in e-commerce and quick commerce to some extent but offline has been an integral part of growth as well. So it has been an all-round growth for the pet care segment," Sadana said.
Watch accompanying video for entire conversation.
