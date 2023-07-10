CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsShriram Group unveils expansion plans and strategic partnerships to drive growth in the financial sector

Shriram Group unveils expansion plans and strategic partnerships to drive growth in the financial sector

Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prashant Nair  Jul 10, 2023 3:07:58 PM IST (Updated)

Shriram Group is positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the financial sector with a focus on expanding their presence throughout India, establishing strategic partnerships, and adapting to changing market conditions.

The Shriram Group's key executives, on Monday, shared valuable insights into the company's plans for expansion, diversification, and long-term vision during an interview with CNBC-TV18. The group is determined to extend its presence throughout India, establish strategic partnerships, and adapt to the ever-changing market dynamics, positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the financial sector.

Umesh Revankar, the Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance, expressed the company's aspirations to broaden its range of products beyond the southern region of India and establish a strong presence in the pan-India market. Revankar emphasized the company's openness to partnerships in various business domains that could bring strategic advantages. He revealed that Shriram Finance is currently engaged in discussions with potential partners who can join forces to achieve their expansion goals.
JS Gujral, the Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram General Insurance, highlighted the increasing significance of non-motor policies in the general insurance sector. Gujral predicted that within the next three years, non-motor policies would contribute significantly, accounting for 20 percent of the company's overall business.
R Duruvasan, the CEO and Executive Director of Shriram Chits, discussed the successful transition of their chit-fund business into lending operations through Shriram City Union Finance. This seamless pivot enabled the company to tap into the lending market and cater to a broader range of financial needs.
While talking about the unique leadership structure at Shriram Group, DV Ravi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Capital said that the group's leadership comprises the promoter at Shriram Ownership Trust, ensuring a long-term vision that spans over 50-100 years rather than short-term gains.
Ravi emphasised the importance of a diverse range of leaders with both internal and external talent across various skill sets to drive the group's continued success.
Also Read | After Piramal, TPG exit, here are the funds that have checked into Shriram Finance
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X