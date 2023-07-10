Shriram Group unveils expansion plans and strategic partnerships to drive growth in the financial sector

Shriram Group is positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the financial sector with a focus on expanding their presence throughout India, establishing strategic partnerships, and adapting to changing market conditions.

The Shriram Group's key executives, on Monday, shared valuable insights into the company's plans for expansion, diversification, and long-term vision during an interview with CNBC-TV18. The group is determined to extend its presence throughout India, establish strategic partnerships, and adapt to the ever-changing market dynamics, positioning itself for sustained growth and success in the financial sector.

Umesh Revankar, the Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance, expressed the company's aspirations to broaden its range of products beyond the southern region of India and establish a strong presence in the pan-India market. Revankar emphasized the company's openness to partnerships in various business domains that could bring strategic advantages. He revealed that Shriram Finance is currently engaged in discussions with potential partners who can join forces to achieve their expansion goals.

JS Gujral, the Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram General Insurance, highlighted the increasing significance of non-motor policies in the general insurance sector. Gujral predicted that within the next three years, non-motor policies would contribute significantly, accounting for 20 percent of the company's overall business.

R Duruvasan, the CEO and Executive Director of Shriram Chits, discussed the successful transition of their chit-fund business into lending operations through Shriram City Union Finance. This seamless pivot enabled the company to tap into the lending market and cater to a broader range of financial needs.

While talking about the unique leadership structure at Shriram Group, DV Ravi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Shriram Capital said that the group's leadership comprises the promoter at Shriram Ownership Trust, ensuring a long-term vision that spans over 50-100 years rather than short-term gains.

Ravi emphasised the importance of a diverse range of leaders with both internal and external talent across various skill sets to drive the group's continued success.

