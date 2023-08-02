Shree Digvijay Cement shares rise 5%; company to maintain 8-10% volume growth

Going forward, barring this quarter, which is a monsoon quarter, Singhvi remained confident of maintaining about 8-10 percent growth in volume and Rs 1,000 plus EBITDA margins.

The June quarter is normally is a good quarter for Shree Digvijay Cement, but the company was caught into very high cost and that is why the EBITDA margins were slightly lower than Rs 1,000, said Anil Singhvi, Executive Chairman at Shree Digvijay Cement

"We were not helped also by the prices; prices were lower by about 4-5 percent and because of the Biparjoy we lost almost about 7 days of production and sales. So, considering these three factors, we still did reasonably well by having around Rs 1,000 (per tonne) EBITDA margin," Singhvi said while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

Going forward, barring this quarter, which is a monsoon quarter, Singhvi remained confident of maintaining about 8-10 percent growth in volume and Rs 1,000 plus EBITDA margins.

The Executive Chairman also said that the company is looking to reduce usage of clinker in manufacturing as much as possible. "I have been talking about that industry should not work towards reducing CO2 (carbon dioxide); reduce the clinker and maybe a day will be there, not in next 5-10 years, but making cement without clicker. So, this step from Digvijay will be in that direction to reduce as much as possible clinker."

"Right now, we are at a clinker parity of 75 percent plus, we want to go down to 50 percent," Singhvi said, adding that EBITDA margins will be higher even after importing or buying clinker because blending ratios will go up on that.

For the June quarter, Shree Digvijay Cement reported double-digit sales volume growth and revenue growth. Net profit for the period, however, was flat on a year-on-year basis.

The company's revenue surged by 19.6 percent to Rs 192.8 crore as against Rs 161.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shree Digvijay Cement’s sales volume increased by 15 percent from last year to 3.3 lakh tonnes in the June quarter from 2.87 lakh tonnes in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, rose to Rs 32.45 crore but remained flat on a year-on-year basis. However, its EBITDA per tonne fell by nearly 13 percent from last year to Rs 9.83 from Rs 11.28.

Shares of Shree Digvijay Cement Co Ltd rallied 5 percent in Wednesday's trade. The stock rallied over 40 percent in the last one year, while on a year-to-date basis, it surged 24 percent.