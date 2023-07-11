Shree Cement: MCA issues inspection order against company; share price falls

Shares of Shree Cement were trading nearly 1 percent lower at Rs 23,799.95 apiece during Tuesday's late afternoon deals. The stock has fallen 7 percent in the last one month, while it gained 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued an inspection order against cement manufacturer Shree Cement, sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. The order has been issued taking cognizance of issues w.r.t related party transactions, corporate governance matters and issues pertaining to improper income tax filings

This comes days after the Income Tax department conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement Ltd in Rajasthan. The Income Tax department conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement in Rajasthan. The deductions claimed by the company are false, reports said.