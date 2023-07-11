CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsShree Cement: MCA issues inspection order against company; share price falls

Shree Cement: MCA issues inspection order against company; share price falls

Shree Cement: MCA issues inspection order against company; share price falls
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Timsy Jaipuria   | Meghna Sen  Jul 11, 2023 3:15:16 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Shree Cement were trading nearly 1 percent lower at Rs 23,799.95 apiece during Tuesday's late afternoon deals. The stock has fallen 7 percent in the last one month, while it gained 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has issued an inspection order against cement manufacturer Shree Cement, sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. The order has been issued taking cognizance of issues w.r.t related party transactions, corporate governance matters and issues pertaining to improper income tax filings.

Live TV

Loading...

This comes days after the Income Tax department conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement Ltd in Rajasthan. The Income Tax department conducted survey action at five locations of Shree Cement in Rajasthan.
The deductions claimed by the company are false, reports said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X