Shop-now content to be $1 billion industry by 2025: ODN

ODN extends its scope beyond ecommerce platforms and exclusive brand partnerships. It has expertise in developing Shop Now Content for a diverse range of 40 marketplaces across 9 countries.

Ecommerce platforms have evolved significantly since their experimental beginnings, where they primarily sold books and smaller, safer items. Nowadays, a diverse ecosystem of brands, consumers, sellers, and online shopping platforms actively engage in the intricate process of buying and selling goods. Playing a crucial role in this process is the ecommerce content creator.

Put simply, an ecommerce content creator ensures that sellers optimize the presentation of their products in online stores. This optimization facilitates easy discovery for consumers and boosts sales for sellers. ODN is a first-mover in the ecommerce content-as-a-service space, referring to it as Shop Now Content. Their strong belief in its effectiveness and demand is reflected in their trademark of the term.

Explaining what Shop Now Content means Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder of ODN, said, “Shop Now Content is exactly what the name signifies. Any content created to make a product compelling and convincing for a customer to convert online by clicking on the Shop Now button is Shop Now Content.”

With the advent of technology, selling on most major ecommerce platforms has become increasingly accessible, allowing almost anyone to participate.

“Most sellers are focused on the product and top of the funnel acquisition. We help them convert at the bottom of the funnel with our offerings like product/catalog shoots, listing, product detail page or PDP, rich media, A+ content, etc. This is a very specialized field and we see that most brands and sellers do not have the bandwidth or the deep domain expertise to improvise on this. That’s where ODN comes in," said Mahajan.

“ODN is bootstrapped and EBITDA positive,” said Mahajan.

About the growth potential he sees for ODN, he said, “In this financial year our focus is two-fold to increase the overall revenue substantially from international markets from 15 percent to 30 percent. We are particularly looking at MEA and US markets. And second is to expand in categories like FMCG, Home, Kitchen and vertical specific marketplaces. In order to drive this we have done leadership hiring across departments to drive growth and investing deeply in technology.”