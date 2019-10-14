#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Shiv Nadar tops EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2019 with Rs 826 crore contribution

Updated : October 14, 2019 12:53 PM IST

HCL founder and chairman Shiv Nadar has topped the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2019, released on Monday, with the highest contribution of Rs 826 crore between April 2018 and March 2019.
The amount in philanthropy contributed by Indians in the list stands at Rs 4,391 crore with an average contribution of Rs 44 crore.
The number of individuals who have contributed more than Rs 10 crore increased by around 90 percent, from last year’s 38 to 72 this year.
