Shiprocket joins hands with Bill desk to provide one-click checkout solution

E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has teamed up with digital payments platform BillDesk to offer a one-click checkout solution for direct-to-consumer (D2C) merchants in the country. By leveraging BillDesk's expertise in payment processing across various payment methods, Shiprocket aims to provide its merchants with a world-class payment experience.

For the merchants, the partnership offers a comprehensive solution with multiple complementing functionalities integrated into a single offering.

The solution enables merchants to provide all payment methods to their buyers through Shiprocket’s one-click checkout solution, including UPI, Credit Card/Debit Card, Net banking, Wallets, and consumer credit.

The authentication protocols for verification of customers will help merchants in eliminating fake orders, and additional features like address pre-fill and delivery date guarantee will improve the customer experience altogether. It also provides merchants with access to dashboard tools, through which they will have complete control over refunds, settlements, payment method analytics etc.

Merchants can leverage BillDesk's secure solutions, which are relied upon by leading businesses in India as their scale on their digital payments acceptance.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others with the platform’s multi-carrier API to manage orders, prints, and shipping labels. It also avails tracking information from multiple providers including managing Cash on Delivery (COD) orders and payment reconciliation.

With 25+ courier partners on board, the brand permits pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 24,000+ pin codes within India and 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Speaking on the partnership Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, "We are excited to partner with BillDesk to enable a better one-click-checkout experience for our merchants. With the rise in D2C commerce in India, quick checkout solutions are going to provide a great advantage to merchants in enabling a seamless consumer experience. This partnership will enable us to further our mission of empowering businesses and help us provide an all-encompassing and compelling offering to them."

BillDesk is the digital payment solutions partner for businesses in India. For over a decade, the platform has been driving electronic payments and digital commerce.

"The integration of BillDesk digital payments solutions with Shiprocket’s one-click-checkout technology will drive tremendous value for merchants in India as they scale their digital businesses. This partnership will enable businesses to use a robust, secure platform with multiple payment methods like UPI, cards, net-banking, etc. and deliver a smooth payment experience on their D2C channels," Ajay Kaushal, Co-founder, BillDesk said.