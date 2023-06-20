Shell Advance onboards actor Shahid Kapoor as brand ambassador

Shell India has launched a new campaign 'Rukna Mushkil Hai' for its Shell Advance range of motorcycles. It has got actor Shahid Kapoor, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast, on board as its brand ambassador.

Shell India has onboarded actor Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its lubricants business in India. With the aim of expanding its customer base, Shell plans to leverage Kapoor's widespread popularity and vibrant energy among people of all ages.

Additionally, the brand has launched a new campaign 'Rukna Mushkil Hai' for its Shell Advance range of motorcycle oils.

Debanjali Sengupta, country head of Shell Lubricants India, said, this partnership reinforces Shell's commitment to supporting the dedicated spirit of bikers and fueling their progress. "Shahid is an obvious choice because of his strong appeal and passion for bikes, which also make him a beloved youth icon for millions of Indians. We are thrilled to have him on board as the Brand Ambassador for the 'Rukna Mushkil Hai' campaign," she added.

Kapoor, who is a motorcycle enthusiast and now the company's brand ambassador, said, 'Rukna Mushkil Hai' showcases how Shell Advance acts as a catalyst that empowers and enables riders to achieve their goals. "I am honoured to partner with Shell Lubricants India in bringing the brand closer to Indian bikers, being a part of their unstoppable journey, and making a meaningful impact," he said.