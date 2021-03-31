  • SENSEX
Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s foreign lenders seek personal guarantees from Mistry family

Updated : March 31, 2021 09:47 AM IST

The creditors want collateral against loans Shapoorji Pallonji Group took by pledging stake in Tata Sons
It would mean, even if Shapoorji Pallonji Group defaulted on payments, the Mistry family will be liable to repay the dues
