English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsShapoorji Pallonji Group may pledge shares in Tata Sons to raise $1.6 billion

Shapoorji Pallonji Group may pledge shares in Tata Sons to raise $1.6 billion

Shapoorji Pallonji Group may pledge shares in Tata Sons to raise $1.6 billion
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 12:57:27 PM IST (Published)

Bloomberg said that Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc are organising the private credit deal. Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, Varde Partners LP, Cerberus Capital Management LP and Farallon Capital Management LLC are also part of the discussions. 

Billionaire Shapoorji Mistry-led Shapoorji Pallonji Group is said to be in discussions to raise $1.6 billion via a private credit facility, Bloomberg has said quoting sources. The sources have told Bloomberg that the tenor of three years is being discussed, with a interest rate of double digital.

Live Tv

Loading...

Part of the money raised will be used to refinance existing loans.
It's being said that the group could pledge some of its shares in Tata Sons to raise the required capital. No official response has been provided by the group's spokesperson so far.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X