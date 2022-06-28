Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Pallonji Mistry passed away last night, aged 93

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Pallonji Mistry passed away on Monday night. He was 93.

Pallonji Mistry was credited for the success of more than 150 years old Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which is one of the largest companies in the country.

Mistry, one of India's oldest billionaires, was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country, in 2016, for his contribution to industries like Real Estate, Textiles, Power, Shipping, Publications and more.

Founded in 1865, Shapoorji Pallonji Group has its presence in six major business segments including Engineering & Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Water, Energy and Financial Services. With a workforce of more than 50,000 people in over 50 countries, the group delivers end-to-end solutions in all of the six business segments.