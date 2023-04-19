English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsShakti Pumps gets pending $1 million for Ugandan Water Project from EXIM Bank

Shakti Pumps gets pending $1 million for Ugandan Water Project from EXIM Bank

Shakti Pumps gets pending $1 million for Ugandan Water Project from EXIM Bank
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Apr 19, 2023 6:54:39 PM IST (Published)

Shakti Pumps, a manufacturer of stainless-steel submersible solar pumps, pressure booster pumps among other products, was awarded this order from the Government of Uganda represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying a solar-powered water pumping system in March 2021.

Shakti Pumps on Wednesday said that it had received pending USD 1 million for a Uganda project from EXIM Bank on behalf of Government of Uganda.

Recommended Articles

View All
Wipro jobs: Freshers cry foul over ‘never ending’ tests for onboarding at the IT firm

Wipro jobs: Freshers cry foul over ‘never ending’ tests for onboarding at the IT firm

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Liver Day: Is liver transplantation a good idea — an important take by a surgical expert

World Liver Day: Is liver transplantation a good idea — an important take by a surgical expert

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

With rising commodities prices, the pinch of inflation on Indian consumers' pockets is far from over

With rising commodities prices, the pinch of inflation on Indian consumers' pockets is far from over

Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company earlier on April 12, 2023, said that it has started operations in in Uganda to Supply Solar Powered Water Pumping System by Shakti Pumps (India) Limited. Under the project, Shakti Pumps will provide safe and sustainable water supply to half a million Ugandans across 20 rural districts.
Also Read: BetterPlace to expand its business in South East Asia with Troopers
Shakti Pumps, a manufacturer of stainless-steel submersible solar pumps, pressure booster pumps among other products, was awarded this order from the Government of Uganda represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying a solar-powered water pumping system in March 2021 at a total contract price of USD 35.30 million (exclusive of VAT) funded by India Exim Bank in Uganda.
Shakti Pumps shares closed 0.28 percent down at Rs 434.10 per share on NSE today, April 19, 2023.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Shakti Pumps

Next Article

Retailers expect growth recovery to be led by garment, footwear sectors

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X