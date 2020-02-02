Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Shaadi.com accused of caste-based matches in UK

Updated : February 02, 2020 06:46 PM IST

The website has been accused of allowing discrimination against the Scheduled Caste community.
In the UK, the Equality Act 2010 prevents discrimination on the grounds of race and other protected characteristics, with caste considered an aspect of the race.
However, Shaadi.com said that its “community” question “works as an important proxy to determine lifestyle fitment” but that it did not “remove any community from user preferences."
Shaadi.com accused of caste-based matches in UK

You May Also Like

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement