Business
Shaadi.com accused of caste-based matches in UK
Updated : February 02, 2020 06:46 PM IST
The website has been accused of allowing discrimination against the Scheduled Caste community.
In the UK, the Equality Act 2010 prevents discrimination on the grounds of race and other protected characteristics, with caste considered an aspect of the race.
However, Shaadi.com said that its “community” question “works as an important proxy to determine lifestyle fitment” but that it did not “remove any community from user preferences."