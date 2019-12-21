Business

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Updated : December 21, 2019 07:05 PM IST

The decision was taken by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) during its 66th Board meeting.

The embattled business group defaulted on payments of over Rs 500 crore, he added.