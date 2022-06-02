Govt tells restaurants to stop levying 'illegal' service charge

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has told the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) to immediately stop the practice of levying service charge on consumers, people in the know of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The Ministry has said that service charge levied by restaurants is illegal, sources added.

Levying service charges is adversely impacting consumers and the government is set to come up with appropriate regulations soon to ensure enforceability so that service charges are not levied by any restaurants, the sources said.

The NRAI officials on Thursday met with the Department of Consumer Affairs over the service charge issue.

The meeting comes after the Ministry took notice of a number of media reports as well as grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).

The NRAI reiterated that the levy of service charge by a restaurant is a matter of individual policy and there is no illegality in levying such a charge.

The NRAI said that information regarding the amount of service charge is clearly mentioned or displayed for consumers so that they are well aware of the same.

The association said that service charge is not an unfair trade practice.

It said that consumers have to exercise the option of paying the service charge while placing the order, not after consuming the food and complaining that the service charge has been levied. And accordingly, the payment of service charge is not made optional after placing the order.

The NRAI said levying service charge is beneficial for the people that work at restaurants and any move regarding the same would be detrimental to the interest of the workers.

Last week too, the association had issued a statement saying there was no illegality in levying service charges.

Prior to that, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had also written to the NRAI President pointing out that restaurants and eateries were collecting service charges from consumers by default, even though the same was voluntary. In the letter, the secretary also pointed out that consumers were forced to pay a service charge, often fixed at arbitrarily high rates by restaurants.

"Consumers are also being "falsely misled" on the legality of such charges and harassed by restaurants on making a request to remove such charges from the bill amount. Since this issue impacts consumers at large on a daily basis and has significant ramifications on the rights of consumers, the department construed it necessary to examine it with closer scrutiny and detail," the letter added.