There has been an improvement in the consumer sentiment in urban India even as the number of COVID cases continues to spike. This, as per the Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) latest survey, was conducted between July 20 and August 2 among 3,000 respondents.

The overarching theme emerging out of the survey is one of ‘cautious living’. Consumers are beginning to feel that it is time to resume activities but cautiously.

According to the survey finding, 44 percent of the consumers feel that their income in the next 6 months would be lower than pre-COVID levels. This is significantly lower than 57 percent in the last round conducted in May.

There has also been a pick-up in routine activities. 53 percent of the respondents said that they were going out for work.