As COVID cases have started to dip and unlock across states including Maharashtra is starting in a phased manner, demand for laptops and other electronic items like AC has surged during this period with major offices continuing work from home.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Partner, Vijay Sales and Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma shared their views on the same.

“Laptop demand is very robust. Last year was a big boom, this year it continues. There is a lot of repeat demand also for laptops coming in. There are shortages, we are not able to cater to all the requirements. There is pent-up demand on ACs and coolers as well," Ghosal said.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sales' Gupta also agreed, adding that laptop is a market shift altogether. "Last year we saw 70-80 percent growth overall and this year we expect another 10-20 percent growth over last year or maybe more,” Gupta added.

Gupta also believes that the demand has been quite robust since online firms were also =not allowed to sell non-essentials.

“We opened up in Gujarat in last week and there has been a very robust growth in summer appliance categories. ACs, coolers, refrigerators are doing well,” Ghosal shared.