Sona Comstar's initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on June 14, and will close on June 16. The total issue size is Rs 5,550 crore and the price band has been set at Rs 285-291.

This is the first electric vehicle (EV)-focused exporting company to be listed in India, so Indian investors can now get exposure to the growing global EV market. Sunjay Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, and Vivek Vikram Singh, MD and Group CEO, Sona Comstar, discussed the scope of the business.

“We supply to the EV market and 14 percent of our revenues come from the EV market. According to reports, the market is slated to grow 35 percent over the next four years. We are seeing great opportunity in this space,” said Kapur.

“We are well-positioned to take that opportunity forward and supply into the EV market,” Kapur added.

“36 percent growth is projected on the EV business on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and the non-EV business will also grow quite fast in the next couple of years. We grew at 28 percent over FY21 and we are hopeful we can continue with a similar growth pattern,” Singh stated.

EV two-wheeler market is a growing market and the management sees great opportunities there, Kapur mentioned.

“We see a lot of shifts from the consumer, from the regular two-wheelers to EVs, and we are definitely leveraging that opportunity at this point,” Kapur shared.

“Indian EV market is minuscule. Most of our EV business comes from the export market. We see the world moving towards electric vehicles much faster than we can imagine. So, I am hoping that this market in India increases well but today, it is relatively small,” Kapur further mentioned.