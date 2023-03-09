English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsSecureMyScholarship raises new round of capital to expand its platform in India

SecureMyScholarship raises new round of capital to expand its platform in India

SecureMyScholarship raises new round of capital to expand its platform in India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 11, 2023 11:08:29 PM IST (Updated)

SecureMyScholarship is a marketplace for students to find fee waivers or partial scholarships at over 400 colleges and universities in Dubai, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

SecureMyScholarship.com, a Dubai-based online education marketplace, has raised $470,000 through a bridge round to expand its network and reach among students in India. In 6 months, the young Dubai-based edtech startup has expanded to major cities in India like Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, and Cochin, and has plans on increasing their footprint to 20 cities by 2024.

Recommended Articles

View All
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


SecureMyScholarship is a marketplace for students to find fee waivers or partial scholarships at over 400 colleges and universities in Dubai, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
According to SecureMyScholarship’s website, students from over 25 countries have received scholarships totaling more than $5.5 million since SecureMyScholarship's establishment. As per its website, the platform's mission is to make higher education accessible and affordable to all students, irrespective of where they live or what background they come from.
According to company CEO and co-founder Craig Fernandes, “In most cases the only thing stopping a student from going to a top university or studying overseas is money. That’s literally it. We don’t think that’s fair, and we wanted to do something about this. That’s why SecureMyScholarship was born.”
Craig further added, “Even though we’re based in Dubai, our entire founding team is of Indian origin, and we want to play our role as Indians in helping power India’s growth story. Every year, 12 million Indians turn 18, and almost all of them dream of going overseas to study. Yet only a fraction can actually achieve this dream. We want to change that, and be a part of helping young India realize its full potential.”
Through SecureMyScholarship.com, students can search for institutions or courses depending on their location, budget or education level requirements, and sort by rankings, annual tuition, or popularity. Once a preliminary application has been submitted, a representative from SecureMyScholarship will reach out and assist the student with the next steps of their higher education journey.
First Published: Mar 9, 2023 6:09 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

A 4am SOS & mad dash to withdraw funds: How an agri-tech startup founder scrambled as the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X