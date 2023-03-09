SecureMyScholarship raises new round of capital to expand its platform in India

SecureMyScholarship is a marketplace for students to find fee waivers or partial scholarships at over 400 colleges and universities in Dubai, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

SecureMyScholarship.com, a Dubai-based online education marketplace, has raised $470,000 through a bridge round to expand its network and reach among students in India. In 6 months, the young Dubai-based edtech startup has expanded to major cities in India like Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Surat, and Cochin, and has plans on increasing their footprint to 20 cities by 2024.

According to SecureMyScholarship’s website, students from over 25 countries have received scholarships totaling more than $5.5 million since SecureMyScholarship's establishment. As per its website, the platform's mission is to make higher education accessible and affordable to all students, irrespective of where they live or what background they come from.

According to company CEO and co-founder Craig Fernandes, “In most cases the only thing stopping a student from going to a top university or studying overseas is money. That’s literally it. We don’t think that’s fair, and we wanted to do something about this. That’s why SecureMyScholarship was born.”

Craig further added, “Even though we’re based in Dubai, our entire founding team is of Indian origin, and we want to play our role as Indians in helping power India’s growth story. Every year, 12 million Indians turn 18, and almost all of them dream of going overseas to study. Yet only a fraction can actually achieve this dream. We want to change that, and be a part of helping young India realize its full potential.”

Through SecureMyScholarship.com, students can search for institutions or courses depending on their location, budget or education level requirements, and sort by rankings, annual tuition, or popularity. Once a preliminary application has been submitted, a representative from SecureMyScholarship will reach out and assist the student with the next steps of their higher education journey.