SEBI educational initiative NISM and IRM India Affiliate launch the first Enterprise Risk Management Summit

Mini The ERM Summit will focus on critical themes that are shaping risk agendas in boardrooms across the world, such as emerging risks, risk culture, risk management committee function, and integration of ESG with ERM. The event will provide a platform for risk experts to brainstorm on vital issues and trends, and derive insights that will facilitate excellence in the domain.

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) is an educational initiative by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), launched in 2006, with the aim of improving financial literacy throughout India’s diverse populations and regions. IRM is the world leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications, headquartered in the UK, and has been driving excellence for over 30 years, across 143 countries.

Jayashree Ramasubbu, CRO, L&T Technology Services Limited will be speaking on the Pillars of ERM as the Chief Guest of the Summit. Dr CKG Nair, Director, NISM and Hersh Shah, Chief Executive of IRM India Affiliate will be delivering the opening address. Eminent business leaders — Vishal Ruia, AMI Risk Leader and Partner, EY India, Prabha Thomas, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, TCS, Sunder Natarajan, CMIRM, CRO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, Dr Leena Vijayvargiy, CRO, HDFC Mutual Fund, Deepak Viegas, Global Head IA and Risk Management Cipla and Jyoti Ruparel, CMIRM, Enterprise Risk Expert will be participating in various discussions at the event.

In a rapidly changing world, organisations are facing new risks and opportunities associated with digital disruption, geo-political and economic volatility, environment and sustainability responsibilities, and social change.

Risk management is changing fast and the CRO must be up to the challenge by exploiting opportunities and by taking the appropriate amount of risk, thus protecting people, assets, and reputation. Increasing mandates around different risk areas including ESG and cybersecurity have underlined the importance of enhancing the quality of Enterprise Risk Management in organisations. A mature enterprise-wide risk management process requires the right people, resources, and culture to be in place and effective risk leadership is one of the most essential components of building healthy risk culture. Enterprise Risk Management is now more important than ever. It's become a strategic tool that consolidates all risks across the value chain and helps embed risk intelligence in every function.

Chief Risk Officers can register here and wait to get their e-pass from the organising team once their eligibility is confirmed.

