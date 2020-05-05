  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Sebi extends reduced cut-off time for MFs subscription, redemption till further notice

Updated : May 05, 2020 04:06 PM IST

The move follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extending reduced trading hours for debt market.
Industry body Amfi had advised investors to transact through various online modes such as mobile applications and websites among others.
Sebi extends reduced cut-off time for MFs subscription, redemption till further notice

You May Also Like

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Global retail stares at $2.1 trillion loss, to take 4 years to revive

Global retail stares at $2.1 trillion loss, to take 4 years to revive

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement