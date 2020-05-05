Business Sebi extends reduced cut-off time for MFs subscription, redemption till further notice Updated : May 05, 2020 04:06 PM IST The move follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extending reduced trading hours for debt market. Industry body Amfi had advised investors to transact through various online modes such as mobile applications and websites among others. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365