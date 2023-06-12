CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsSEBI directs Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka to step down as directors alleging misuse of positions

SEBI directs Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka to step down as directors alleging misuse of positions

SEBI directs Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka to step down as directors alleging misuse of positions
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Jun 12, 2023 10:11:35 PM IST (Updated)

SEBI, in its order, alleged that the noticees, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, have engaged in the alienation of assets belonging to ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.), and other listed companies of the Essel Group, with the aim of benefiting their Associate Entities. 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday directed the  Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Goenka to immediately cease holding positions as directors or Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further notice.

Live Tv

Loading...

The regulator, in an interim order, on June 12, stated that Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have allegedly abused their positions for personal financial gain.
SEBI alleged that Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have engaged in the alienation of assets belonging to ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.), and other listed companies of the Essel Group, with the aim of benefiting their Associate Entities.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X