SEBI directs Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka to step down as directors alleging misuse of positions

SEBI, in its order, alleged that the noticees, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, have engaged in the alienation of assets belonging to ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.), and other listed companies of the Essel Group, with the aim of benefiting their Associate Entities.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday directed the Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) Punit Goenka to immediately cease holding positions as directors or Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further notice.

The regulator, in an interim order, on June 12, stated that Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have allegedly abused their positions for personal financial gain.

