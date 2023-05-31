SEBI cancels Karvy Stock Broking's registration for misappropriation of clients' funds

SEBI's investigation revealed that Karvy had engaged in the transfer of funds from clients' accounts to its own accounts, which were subsequently transferred to group companies associated with the brokerage house.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday cancelled the registration of brokerage firm Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL) for mis-utilising clients’ funds and securities.

Live Tv

Loading...

SEBI's investigation revealed that Karvy had engaged in the transfer of funds from clients' accounts to its own accounts, which were subsequently transferred to group companies associated with the brokerage house. Furthermore, Karvy had raised funds by pledging clients' securities without their consent.

The data uncovered by SEBI indicates that Karvy had accumulated borrowing of Rs 2,032.67 crore as of September 2019. This borrowing was facilitated by pledging shares of its clients as collateral. The value of securities pledged by the brokerage firm during this period was estimated at Rs 2,700 crore.