Scenes by Avalon concludes online finance get-together ‘All About Money 2021’

Scenes, a community social network application that fosters communities of all shapes and sizes, organized an online finance get-together 'All About Money 2021' on August 28 and 29. The event saw a staggering 13,000+ attendees during the course of these 2 days, the company said in a statement.

The two-day get-together featured topics from the finance sector, straight from the thought leaders like Rachna Ranade, Niyati Mavinkurve, Harsh Jain (Groww Founder), Raj Shamani and more.

Attendees spent over 7,00,000 minutes on the Scenes app. Each of the workshops had over 2000+ listeners on average.

Rachana Ranade shared her knowledge on how rather than following advice, we should put faith in our own knowledge. Raj Shamani discussed ‘how finance creators are assisting in overcoming the dearth of practical knowledge in the Indian school system’. Niyati Mavinkurve described how the internet had romanticized passive income whereas 'It's easy but not that simple'.

"We were honoured to host some of the biggest names in the finance sector and the attendees had a great time too. After the event, I was bombarded on my Instagram with attendees sending me notes they took during the sessions," said Abhinav Arora, Co-Founder and CMO at Scenes by Avalon.