SC likely to take up centre's special leave petition on the GamesKraft issue tomorrow

Earlier, Karnataka High Court had quashed a Rs 21,000-crore demand for goods and services tax (GST) on online gaming company Gameskraft.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 4:48:45 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Centre’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging Karnataka High Court’s order in Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL) issue is likely to be taken up by the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday. As per the information, the issue is listed as item 15 for September 6.

Senior Supreme Court advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Abhishek Dattar will appear for All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), GamesKraft and E-gaming federation respectively. The Union Finance Ministry had filed an SLP challenging Karnataka High Court’s order that went in favour of GamesKraft
Earlier, the Karnataka High Court (HC) had quashed a Rs 21,000 crore show-cause notice issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to Bengaluru-based online gaming company, Gameskraft.
Issued in September 2022, this is regarded as the biggest show cause notice in the history of indirect taxation. GamesKraft was accused of not paying GST (Goods and Services Tax) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice is for the period between 2017 to June 30, 2022.
Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, in an exclusive conversation with CNBC TV-18 in July, made it clear that the GST on online gaming companies has been 28 percent on face value. He added that the online gaming companies were paying 18 percent GST based on Karnataka High Court’s decision in 2022.
Also Read:Will move Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s order on online gaming: Revenue Secretary
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 4:19 PM IST
Tags

Karnataka High CourtSupreme Court

X