SC remands Jaypee Infra case back to CoC; holds that Rs 750 crore not part of resolution plan
Updated : March 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday remanded the Jaypee Infratech case back to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) while holding that Rs 750 crore deposited by Jaypee Infratech's parent company, Jaiprakash Associates, is not a part of the resolution plan.
This amount cannot be used for construction by NBCC, it said.
The court has allowed its previous bidders -- NBCC and Suraksha Realty -- to submit a revised resolution plan.
