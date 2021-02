The Supreme Court has asked Fortis Healthcare for details on the Rs 4000 crores IHH deal and questioned it on the "influence" of Singh Bros even after their resignation.

IHH did not proceed with the Rs 3000 crore deal on account of a restraining order from the apex court, "when then was it deemed for by Fortis to proceed with Rs 4,000 crore deal," SC questioned Fortis.

Further, SC asked the healthcare company if the shadow of Singh Brothers overwhelmed the functioning of Fortis even after their exit. Even though the brothers resigned in Feb 2018, they enjoyed controlling stake till March 2018.