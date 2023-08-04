SC denies bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, says case rocked the entire financial system

Following the Supreme Court's rejection of the bail plea, Kapoor withdrew the application. The apex court also acknowledged the significant impact of the case on the entire financial system. Kapoor has been in custody since March 2020, linked to the DHFL money laundering case.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the long duration of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into the Rs 3,642-crore Yes Bank scam.

The court emphasized the need to prioritize cases involving substantial stakes and a significant number of individuals. It questioned the delay in the ED's investigation and expressed its dissatisfaction with the pace of progress, reported ANI.

Following the Supreme Court's rejection of the bail plea, Kapoor decided to withdraw the application. The apex court also acknowledged the significant impact of the case on the entire financial system. Kapoor has been in custody since March 2020, linked to the DHFL money laundering case.

