  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 695.34 crore during recent Assembly polls: RTI reply

Updated : May 18, 2021 14:20:04 IST

The SBI, however, declined to name the political parties that encashed the electoral bonds
In January, bonds worth Rs 42.10 crore were sold
The RTI query was filed by Bihar-based activist Kanhaiya Kumar on April 16
SBI sold electoral bonds worth Rs 695.34 crore during recent Assembly polls: RTI reply
Published : May 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement