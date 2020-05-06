  • SENSEX
SBI scouts for PR agency to devise brand building strategies

Updated : May 06, 2020 04:13 PM IST

The selected agency will be responsible for developing and implementing public relation activities to be organised by the bank.
The scope of work for the agency includes media relations, media monitoring, timely intimation to the bank about any coverage that is detrimental to the interest of SBI
