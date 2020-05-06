Business SBI scouts for PR agency to devise brand building strategies Updated : May 06, 2020 04:13 PM IST The selected agency will be responsible for developing and implementing public relation activities to be organised by the bank. The scope of work for the agency includes media relations, media monitoring, timely intimation to the bank about any coverage that is detrimental to the interest of SBI First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365