SBI considers raising up to $2 billion via bonds, board to meet next week

By PTI  IST (Published)
The State Bank of India's executive committee of the central board will meet on May 10 and is considering raising up to $2 billion in single/multiple tranches for FY23.

The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it's board will meet next week to consider raising up to USD 2 billion through a public issue of bonds or other means.
"We advise that the executive committee of the central board is scheduled to have a meeting on May 10, 2022 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 23," the State Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
The Stock of SBI closed at Rs 479.60 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down by 2.27 percent from its previous close.
