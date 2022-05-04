SBI considers raising up to $2 billion via bonds, board to meet next week

The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it's board will meet next week to consider raising up to USD 2 billion through a public issue of bonds or other means.

"We advise that the executive committee of the central board is scheduled to have a meeting on May 10, 2022 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 23," the State Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The Stock of SBI closed at Rs 479.60 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), down by 2.27 percent from its previous close.

