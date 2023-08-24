SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara set to receive 10-month extension

Dinesh Khara, the current Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), is likely to have his tenure extended by another 10 months, according to sources on Thursday (August 24).

This could mean he leads the country's main public bank for almost another year, going beyond his current term, which was supposed to end this October.

As per SBI rules, the chairman should retire when they turn 63. Dinesh Khara will turn 63 next August.

Dinesh Khara became the SBI Chairman on October 7, 2020.

At the same time, there's also news that Ashwini Kumar Tewari, who is the Managing Director (MD) at SBI, might also get more time on the job. His current term is supposed to finish in January 2024. Some sources are saying he could get two more years in his role.