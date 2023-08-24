CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsSBI Chairman Dinesh Khara set to receive 10 month extension

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara set to receive 10-month extension

As per SBI rules, the chairman should retire when they turn 63. Dinesh Khara will turn 63 next August.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 24, 2023 8:43:33 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara set to receive 10-month extension
Dinesh Khara, the current Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), is likely to have his tenure extended by another 10 months, according to sources on Thursday (August 24).

Share Market Live


This could mean he leads the country's main public bank for almost another year, going beyond his current term, which was supposed to end this October.
As per SBI rules, the chairman should retire when they turn 63. Dinesh Khara will turn 63 next August.
Dinesh Khara became the SBI Chairman on October 7, 2020.
At the same time, there's also news that Ashwini Kumar Tewari, who is the Managing Director (MD) at SBI, might also get more time on the job. His current term is supposed to finish in January 2024. Some sources are saying he could get two more years in his role.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Dinesh Khara

Recommended Articles

View All
Bhavish Agarwal believes in hiring people with ‘jazba and junoon’ to match company culture

Bhavish Agarwal believes in hiring people with ‘jazba and junoon’ to match company culture

Aug 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

FSSAI committee suggests 5-Year licenses for FBOs to enhance business ease

FSSAI committee suggests 5-Year licenses for FBOs to enhance business ease

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

TVS aims to be at the forefront of electric vehicle transformation in India, says MD Sudarshan Venu

TVS aims to be at the forefront of electric vehicle transformation in India, says MD Sudarshan Venu

Aug 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

Jio Financial Services shares fall 5%, hit lower circuit limit for 4th day

Jio Financial Services shares fall 5%, hit lower circuit limit for 4th day

Aug 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X