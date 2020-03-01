Business
SBI Cards raises Rs 2,769 crore from Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, other anchor investors
Updated : March 01, 2020 09:40 AM IST
Singapore government, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, Government Pension Fund Global and Birla Mutual Fund, are among the anchor investors.
Shares have been allotted at the offer's upper price band of Rs 755 apiece, as per a regulatory filing.
There are 12 mutual funds among the 74 anchor investors, who have been allocated 3,66,69,589 shares and its value stood at Rs 2,768.55 crore.