Save Earth Mission issues advisory for cyclone affected areas

The meteorological department and local authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures.

Save Earth Mission’s Indian headquarters in New Delhi has issued an advisory on Cyclone Biporjoy preparedness measures. "As Cyclone Biporjoy approaches our region, we want to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in the affected areas. The meteorological department and local authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures," it said.

It urged people to take the following steps to minimise potential damage and ensure safety during this cyclonic storm:

Drinking Water: Store an ample supply of drinking water to meet your needs for several days. Fill containers and bottles with potable water to sustain yourself and your family.

Emergency Lighting: Prepare torches and ensure an adequate supply of batteries. Additionally, keep candles handy in case of power outages. These will serve as essential sources of light during the cyclone.

Basic Food Items: Stock up on basic food items that do not require refrigeration or cooking. Canned goods, dry snacks, and ready-to-eat meals can provide sustenance during emergencies.

Power Bank and Mobile Phones: Charge your mobile phones and keep a power bank fully charged. This will enable you to stay connected with loved ones and emergency services, even in the event of a power outage.

Vehicle Fuel Tank: Fill your vehicle's fuel tank to its maximum capacity. This will ensure you have sufficient fuel for transportation, if necessary, before, during, and after the cyclone.

Gas Cylinders and Electricity: Turn off gas cylinders and main electricity connections as a safety measure. This will help prevent any potential accidents or fires caused by damaged infrastructure during the cyclonic storm.

Solar Panels: Safely remove or secure any solar panels on your property to avoid damage and potential hazards during strong winds.

Vehicle Parking: Park your vehicles in secure locations, preferably under solid structures, ensuring they are engaged in gear and with the handbrakes applied. This will help prevent them from being damaged or causing further harm in case of strong winds.

Medicines and First-Aid Kits: Stock up on essential generic medicines and first-aid supplies to manage any health emergencies that may arise during the cyclone. Ensure you have an adequate supply to last for several days.

Pets' Safety: Take necessary measures to safeguard your pets. Keep them indoors and provide them with sufficient food, water, and a safe space during the cyclonic storm.