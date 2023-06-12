Save Earth Mission issues advisory for cyclone affected areas

The meteorological department and local authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures.

Save Earth Mission’s Indian headquarters in New Delhi has issued an advisory on Cyclone Biporjoy preparedness measures. "As Cyclone Biporjoy approaches our region, we want to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in the affected areas. The meteorological department and local authorities have issued an orange alert, indicating the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures," it said.

Live Tv

Loading...

It urged people to take the following steps to minimise potential damage and ensure safety during this cyclonic storm:

Drinking Water: Store an ample supply of drinking water to meet your needs for several days. Fill containers and bottles with potable water to sustain yourself and your family.