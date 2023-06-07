Save Earth Mission engages in series of activities to mark World Environment Day

Some of the initiatives included plantation drives, anti-plastic campaigns, the use of biodegradable material for saplings and raising awareness about a low-carbon lifestyle.

Save Earth Mission, a global community of more than 10 million people in 68 countries all over the world, engaged in a series of activities to mark World Environment Day on June 5. Some of the initiatives included plantation drives, anti-plastic campaigns, the use of biodegradable material for saplings and raising awareness about a low-carbon lifestyle.

The initiatives were carried out globally at the various locations, the community said in a statement.

Reflecting on the importance of World Environment Day, Sandeep Choudhary, Global Founder of Save Earth Mission, said, “It is an appropriate occasion to remind ourselves and others that the earth is the only home we have and we must do everything in our power to save it. Important decisions on tackling climate emergency was taken during this event, along with setting a global target for Save Earth Mission.”

“There is a need to adopt a plastic-free lifestyle and work towards decarbonising our future. There is only one way to address the unprecedented environmental challenges and that is through community efforts. Everyone needs to come together and work together to protect planet Earth and ensure it can sustain humans and other life forms,” said Sandeep Choudhary.

Amit Tiwari, Global Admin Head at Save Earth Mission.

“The climate emergency warrants action by every single individual. Everyone should take charge of the carbon emissions they are responsible for and actively works towards mitigating them,” said GS Jaisal, Global Head of Government & Corporate Affairs at Save Earth Mission.