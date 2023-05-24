Retail businesses are dealing with a consumer who was always online, says PwC chairperson

Sanjeev Krishan added that Indian consumer also wants to focus on sustainability of purchased products and is globally aligned and price sensitive. "In deals spree, we talk of pricey consumer businesses," he said.
Chairperson of PwC in India, Sanjeev Krishan, said in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan that retail businesses are dealing with a consumer who was always online.
He added that Indian consumer also wants to focus on the sustainability of purchased products and is globally aligned and price sensitive. "In deals spree, we talk of pricey consumer businesses," he said.
Highlighting the strong influence of technology in the retail business, he said that the PwC survey actually showed that four in ten CEOs said this business won't exist the way it does.
Highlighting retail's growth story in Indian markets, Kishan said that many products will be made available to Indian consumers as FDI rules eased in the country. He also batted the need to maintain margins for businesses in this sector.
First Published: May 24, 2023 7:46 PM IST
