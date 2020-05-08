Samsung reopens mobile factory in Noida with limited operations

South Korean giant Samsung on Friday said that it has received required permission from the state authorities to open its Noida Sector 81 factory which has begun limited operations.

According to reliable industry sources, the reopening has been done as per the state government guidelines and it would still take some time for the company to fulfill the 30 per cent workforce requirement at the factory.

In an official statement, the company said that it has received requisite permissions to restart production at our Noida factory.

"The factory has started limited operations, which will be scaled up over a period of time. Employee safety and well-being remain our absolute priority. We have ensured that all hygiene and social distancing measures are maintained at the premises, as per government guidelines," said Partha Ghosh, Head, Corporate Communications, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Touted as the world's biggest smartphone factory, Samsung's Noida factory was inaugurated in 2018.

Through this week, Samsung has taken several steps to kickstart business, starting with online sale of smartphones and consumer electronics CE products through its own eStore- Samsung.com - and other major e-commerce partners such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung is also opening its exclusive Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas stores in green and orange zones across the country.

Strengthening its online-to-offline strategy, Samsung India has partnered digital payments platform Benow to enable consumers buy Galaxy smartphones from their neighbourhood stores online.

The new digital platform will also help thousands of offline retailers as more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up for the digital platform.