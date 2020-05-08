Business Samsung reopens mobile factory in Noida with limited operations Updated : May 08, 2020 01:15 PM IST Touted as the world's biggest smartphone factory, Samsung's Noida factory was inaugurated in 2018. The new digital platform will also help thousands of offline retailers as more than 20,000 offline retailers have already signed up First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365