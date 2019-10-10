#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Watch 4G, Watch Active2 launched

Updated : October 10, 2019 04:54 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will be available in mountain gray and cloud blue colours for Rs 59,999 from October 11.
Galaxy Watch 4G will be available in both 46mm and 42mm variants at Rs 30,990 and Rs 28,490, respectively.
Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm 855 processor.
