South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone, which is priced at Rs 47,999 in India. The device features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC) that is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the battery front, the device is supported by a 4,500 mAh battery along with a 25W fast wired charger.

The phone comes with a triple camera set-up on the back that includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and face unlock mechanism.

The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens. The smartphone features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy colour options.

The device has not been listed for sale so far, but reports suggest that the South Korean said it will be available for purchase on Amazon, the Samsung India online store and the company's offline stores starting from March 31.