Business Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India, to be available at Rs 6,799 Updated : February 02, 2021 05:57 PM IST The Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera set-up, which includes a 13-megapixel (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera for close-up shots, with an LED flash. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel (f/2.0) camera at the front, which can be used to take selfies and for video-calling. The handset will be available from February 9 onwards on Samsung.com, Amazon India, and leading retail stores.