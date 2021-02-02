Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India, to be available at Rs 6,799

Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in India, and the handset will be available from February 9 onwards on Samsung.com, Amazon India, and leading retail stores. The budget-range smartphone is a successor to Samsung Galaxy M01, which was launched in June 2020.

The new model is available with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, narrow bezels, and dual cameras arranged vertically in the upper-left corner on the back. The handset will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,799. Being a budget smartphone, it doesn’t have any fast-charging support or a fingerprint sensor.

Camera and other specifications

The Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera set-up, which includes a 13-megapixel (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera for close-up shots, with an LED flash. The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel (f/2.0) camera at the front, which can be used to take selfies and for video-calling. In the rear, the handset has a textured design for a comfortable grip.

It comes with 6.5-inch HD + Infinity V-Display, packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.5W fast-charging support, entry-level hardware, and includes 32GB of onboard expandable storage, along with 2GB/3GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in four colour options — black, blue, gray and red. Samsung Galaxy M02 weighs 206 grams and is 9.1mm in thickness.

The inbuilt storage is expandable up to 1TB, which can be done using a microSD card. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M02 offers support for Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS / A-GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB Type-C port.

Price