Samsung eyes double digit growth from TVs in festive season
Updated : September 25, 2019 03:51 PM IST
The South Korean electronics major is particularly bullish on the sales of its TVs in the 55-inch and above segment, eying three times growth in this category due to the continuing trend of "upsizing" among Indian consumers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more