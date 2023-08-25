Samplify raises $2 million in pre-series A funding round

Health-tech Logistics startup Samplify has raised $2 million in Pre-Series A funding round. The startup is aiming to build India’s largest and fastest logistics ecosystem for diagnostic laboratory players in India. The funds raised will be deployed towards enhancing and increasing technology offerings and expanding operations to larger number of cities across India, Samplify said.

The firm currently operates in more than 20 cities across India.

The round witnessed the participation of existing investors as well as new Investors.

Amit Sinha, Founder, of Samplify, said, “As a tech-enabled healthcare logistics provider, we are building highways to power high-speed logistics across India for diagnostics providers."

The investors in the round include Roland Manger, Co-Founder of Earlybird Venture Capital, Dan Lupu and Cem Sertoglu, Senior Partners at Earlybird Venture Capital, Michael Reitermann, former CEO of Siemens´ Diagnostic Business and Managing Board Member of Siemens Healthineers,

Samplify does more than 7,000 sample visits per day and is aiming to reach 1,00,000 per day in the next 3-year, it said.