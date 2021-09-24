Sales of on-the-go foods, snacks pick up pace; here’s why

The consumption of on-the-go foods and snacks continues to rise as the FMCG sector sustains its recovery towards pre-pandemic levels, reported the Mint. While several sectors remain at below pre-pandemic levels, the resumption in travel and leisure has resulted in the rapid pick-up in demand of on-the-go food categories. The category includes beverages, milkshakes, smaller packets of chips and confectionery.

These products saw a massive dip in consumption levels after the country went into lockdown due to the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though some consumption of such products moved inside homes, the traditional linkage of consumption of such products with out-of-house movement meant that demand was much lower during lockdown and movement restriction periods.

A lot of these goods often rely on sales in high mobility areas like train stations, colleges, schools, transit areas and so on. While vaccination levels are continuing to rise, many restrictions are also being lifted. With individuals returning to malls, shopping complexes and resumption of travelling, a full recovery is expected by December or early 2022 as vaccination levels reach critical mass.

“With unlock 2.0, we have seen a recovery in movement in our supply chain management and logistics towards the distribution of our products. Hence, home consumption of foods increased due to improvement in consumer mobility. The demand for small packs has subsequently increased too," Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd told the Mint.

While the FMCG sector as a whole was affected by the pandemic, the consumption of goods through online delivery services propped up companies. Lifting of restrictions and rapid pick-up of demand have led to companies posting healthy financials. Growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities has given a positive outlook for the future as well.