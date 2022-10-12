    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sakar Healthcare gets WHO-GMP Certification for two units in Gujarat

    Shares of Sakar Healthcare have gained over 75 percent this year.

    Sakar Healthcare has received the World Health Organization Good Manufacturing Practices (WHO-GMP) approval from Gujarat's Food & Drugs Control Administration for oncology Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing blocks.
    With this approval, both the OSD and API (bulk drug) units are ready for organised business in accordance with stringent regulatory guidelines.
    Both blocks are a part of the company’s research-driven, API-integrated oncology formulation manufacturing unit located at Bavla in Gujarat.
    The Gujarat Food & Drugs Control Administration has certified that the units comply with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with the cytotoxic category of drugs, the company said in a regulatory filing.
    The GMP of the World Health Organization (WHO) defines quality measures for both production and quality control and defines general measures to ensure that processes necessary for production and testing are clearly defined, validated, reviewed, and documented.
    This certification will enable the oncology unit to export products. It triggers manufacturing unit audits of OSD-finished formulations and APIs by regulatory bodies of multiple countries, a prerequisite for shipments.
    The certification also allows the preparation of dossiers with CoPP (certificate of pharmaceutical product) for the product range in the OSD category (tablets and capsules) and then filing for product registrations in different regions/countries.
    Sakar Healthcare can now also manufacture and supply the brands in tablets/capsules for major players in the segment at an international level.
    Shares of Sakar Healthcare are fluctuating between gains and losses, currently trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 279.70.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
