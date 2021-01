The offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10 percent equity stake of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) opened on Thursday for non-retail investors while it will open for retail investors on Friday.

Through OFS, the government will divest a 5 percent equity stake while keeping the greenshoe option of 5 percent. It is looking to raise over Rs 2,600 crore through this drive.

GOI's current stake in the PSU amounts to 75 percent and will come down to 65 percent if the issue goes through.

SAIL is a great play on rising steel prices as it has both the highest operating and financial leverage in the sector. Govt has picked a good time for the offer as SAIL has solid triggers that can lead to good subscription, analysts told CNBC-TV18.