SAIL awaits ArcelorMittal response to take joint venture plans forward

Updated : November 24, 2019 05:12 PM IST

SAIL is awaiting a response from ArcelorMittal regarding setting up a joint high-end automotive steel plant in India for which its board had given a go-ahead about two years ago, a top company official of the state-run steel major said.
Following the Supreme Court verdict on Essar Steel resolution plan, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal-owned global steel giant ArcelorMittal aims to complete the acquisition of the debt-ridden company by the end of this year
Earlier, the chairman had said that as the talks with ArcelorMittal to form auto-grade JV firm is getting delayed, SAIL has started talking to other global players.
